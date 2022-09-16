American singer and rapper Cardi B is well known for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics. Her songs “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It”, “WAP” and “Up” have topped the global charts. She also holds various records among women in hip hop and has become one of the most influential female rappers of all time.

However, the Grammy-winning rapper is making headlines for a different reason. The 29-year-old rapper resolved a year-long criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty. Scroll down to know more.

Cardi B was accused of two misdemeanour charges stemming from the August 2018 fights. NPR reports claims that prosecutors allege the rapper and her entourage were targeting employees of Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, over an apparent personal dispute. As chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were being thrown during the altercation with a bartender.

The rapper and an employee sustained minor injuries during the altercation. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz issued a statement after the ‘WAP’ singer pleaded guilty to her crimes. Katz wrote, “No one is above the law. In pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes appropriate community service.”

It is also worth pointing out that ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed reportedly. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty. As per the publication, Cardi B issued a statement that reads, “I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most—the music and my fans.”

Back in 2019, the New York City native rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge. Prosecutors then presented the case to a grand jury and obtained an indictment that included the two felony charges.

