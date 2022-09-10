Is Johnny Depp related to Queen Elizabeth II? Currently, the world is shaken after hearing the news of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch’s death. With her passing away, a whole era has come to an end. It has been quite a while since the world saw a new heir becoming the ruler of the UK.

While talking about the Royal Family, which is huge, there are several celebrities who are claimed to be related to them in some way or another. It is said that Angelina Jolie’s lineage links her to the Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Not just her but many other A-listers seem to have royal blood running through their veins. This includes Johnny Depp, who is reportedly related to Queen Elizabeth II. In a 2011 episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, it was found out that the Pirates of the Caribbean is a possible distant relative of the late queen as both are twentieth cousins, sharing a common ancestor King Edward III, Edward of Windsor, who ruled over England and Ireland between 1327 to 1377.

Besides Johnny Depp, even Beyonce is said to be related to Queen Elizabeth II. It is said that they are 12th cousins once removed. While Tom Hank’s lineage is linked to Prince William and Prince Harry, and Brad Pitt’s with King Henry II. Well, the Royal Family in itself is big and has spread through the years, but it’s unbelievable that so many Hollywood stars are related to the Royals.

While talking about Depp, the actor was currently in the news over his defamation case against Amber Heard. The actor slammed the lawsuit after Heard’s claims of facing abuse at the hands of the actor came. He lost his reputation, work, and money after the accusations came to light.

Now, after winning the defamation suit, Johnny Depp is back on track with his career and will be appearing in Jeanne du Barry, formerly titled ‘La Favorite.’ It is based on King Louis XV. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

