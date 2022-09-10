Whether or not it is confirmed that Thor 5 is happening, director Taika Waititi has already planned some amusing pitches for it. This year saw the release of the fourth standalone movie on the Asgardian. Chris Hemsworth reprised his role as the MCU superhero, alongside Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

His hero fought with Christian Bale‘s Gorr the God Butcher. While there was a lot of hype around Love and Thunder, the film opened to mixed reviews. They ranged from people absolutely loving the movie and finding it hilarious to viewers saying that it hit the mark.

Coming back to the point, after the release of the fourth instalment, fans have wondered if there will be Thor 5 or not. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, Taika Waititi took a moment recently to pitch some hilarious ideas for it. While talking to BBC Radio 1, the Jojo Rabbit helmer said, “Thor 5: Still Alive [or] Thor 5: Learning to Drive…It’s like ‘Back to School’ with Rodney Dangerfield, but [with] Thor learning to drive.”

“I think if there’s going to be a fifth film, you just gotta like, take all the zeroes off the budget and make it like a $6 million movie with just Thor on Earth learning to drive, him and Darryl, and I think… I literally think you’d make at least half a billion dollars,” Taika Waititi said. It’s quite an interesting idea, and how fun would it be to watch the Asgardian do normal day-life things instead of fighting villains in Thor 5.

Previously, Taika talked about whether the next instalment won’t happen or not and said that he would love to put the director’s hat on for it only if Chris Hemsworth returns. As fans saw that the God of Thunder passed on his mantle to Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, there could be chances that she carries on the story.

But that won’t mean Chris Hemsworth won’t appear as the superhero again. While Taika Waitit’s new pitches are wild, we would love to see Thor 5 happening. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

