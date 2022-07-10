The much-awaited Thor: Love And Thunder is released in theatres and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were eager to see Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher on the big screen. In the film, Bale’s portrayal of Gorr is terrifyingly menacing.

Taika Waititi’s directorial has received a mixed reception from critics and the audience. However, Bale was praised for his brilliant performance in the MCU film. But did you know how much the Hollywood actor received for his role? Scroll down to know more.

As per reports, Christian Bale has been paid $10 million for Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The film is one of the most expensive first appearances of MCU. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, was paid $20 million for ‘Thor 4’.

Previously, Bale revealed that it took four hours every morning to be transformed into the Marvel villain. Talking to Total Film, he said, “I thought it was going to be like, stick a few dots on my face and roll-up. Maybe embarrassingly in a grey unitard, but alright, I could deal with that. I enjoy humiliation.”

“And then I missed the conversation. You’ve got a 2 a.m. call. And then it was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m sitting for four hours, doing prosthetics.’ Somehow, I hadn’t heard that,” Christian Bale added.

Natalie Portman, who played the role of Jane Foster, said he scared the many kids on set. “It was terrifying whenever he was in character. The children would run screaming. He has a very, very, very scary look, in addition to, of course, his excellent acting. But, on this one, in between, he’d be like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ It was just a normal conversation, which was jarring because he looked terrifying,” she said.

