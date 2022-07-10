Israeli-born American actress Natalie Portman is one of the well-known celebrities in Hollywood. She has starred in various blockbusters and independent films. She received multiple accolades, including Oscar awards, British Academy Film Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in films.

While she is an accomplished actress, she has also made headlines a few times for controversies. Back in 2013, she was expecting her first child with her fiance Benjamin Millepied. Former Arkansas governor and Fox News channel host Mike Huckabee blasted her for her out-of-wedlock pregnancy.

Usmagazine.com quoted Mike Huckabee telling radio host Michael Medved on his show, “People see a Natalie Portman who boasts, ‘We’re not married but we’re having these children and they’re doing just fine. I think it gives a distorted image. It’s unfortunate that we glorify and glamorize the idea of out-of-wedlock children.”

Huckabee further called Natalie Portman’s pregnancy ‘troubling’ and claimed that the Black Swan actress is financially privileged since many single parents don’t have the resources to hire help. “Most single moms are very poor, uneducated, can’t get a job, and if it weren’t for government assistance, their kids would be starving to death and never have health care. And that’s the story that we’re not seeing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Natalia Portman returned to her role as Jane Foster in Taika Waititi’s film Thor: Love And Thunder which is currently running in cinemas. Chris Hemsworth also returned as the God of Thunder, while Christian Bale played the role of Gorr the God Butcher.

Russel Crowe made a cameo appearance in the film as the Greek god Zeus. It has been one of the much-awaited films of the year and fans have been eagerly waiting to see Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

