Natalie Portman is one of the top names when it comes to quality actresses from Hollywood and she has time and again proved her caliber through the years. She has presented the audiences with several hits in the past and has subsequently taken home several prestigious awards including an Oscar in the Best Actress category. Did you know that there was also a time when she held a silent protest against the Academy jury over not having a single woman in the nominations for the Best Director’s category?

For the unversed, Natalie will soon be seen playing the lead role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been scheduled to release on the seventh of next month. She will be returning as Jane Froster after several years and fans already seem extremely excited to watch her in the Marvel movie yet again. It has been directed by Taika Waititi and also features actors like Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in key roles.

In the year 2020, Natalie Portman made a very public statement when she wore a Dior gown with a cape that was embroidered with the names of all female directors that were snubbed at the Oscars that year. Most people were supportive of the call taken by the Swan Lake actress but there were a few people who did not approve of it as Portman herself does not have a good history of working with female filmmakers.

Actress Rose McGowan was one of the few people to call Natalie Portman out through a Facebook post, tagging her as a ‘fraud’ and ‘a problem’. She asked Portman to not ‘pretend’ like she was the “champion of anything other than yourself”. Here is the lengthy post.

In a conversation with BBC, Natalie Portman decided to respond to the allegations as she said, “Female films have been incredibly hard to get made at studios, or to get independently financed. If these films do get made, women face enormous challenges during the making of them…I have had the experience a few times of helping get female directors hired on projects which they were then forced out of because of the conditions they faced at work.”

Ensuring that she will try to work with more female filmmakers in the future, Natalie Portman said, “After they are made, female-directed films face difficulty getting into festivals, getting distribution and getting accolades because of the gatekeepers at every level…So I want to say, I have tried, and I will keep trying. While I have not yet been successful, I am hopeful that we are stepping into a new day.”

natalie portman embroidering the names of all the female filmmakers who were snubbed. brb let me bow at her feet for a second #oscars pic.twitter.com/LXclOZxtk0 — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) February 10, 2020

