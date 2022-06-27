Christian Bale is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood who has worked on several critically acclaimed films and received praise for his performances. Be it Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy or Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, the actor can do it all. Currently, he is prepping for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Advertisement

Bale is making his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher in the Chris Hemsworth starrer. So far, the early reactions are positive, and Christian is receiving praise for his role as the Marvel villain. His looks for the character have been appreciated as well, even though the prosthetics made him feel “pathetic.”

Advertisement

While talking about Christian Bale, there was a time when he revealed that he wasn’t entirely happy with his role as Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy. Though fans loved his iteration as the Caped Crusader, Bale expressed his disappointment while talking to Yahoo in 2016. “I didn’t quite manage what I hoped I would throughout the trilogy,” he said.

“(Christopher Nolan) did, but my own sense of self is like, ‘I didn’t quite nail it.’ … Batman’s this very, very, very dark, messed-up character,” he explains. “I found when I put on the suit, I felt like, ‘I just feel like a bloody idiot if I don’t use this as a means of — it’s kind of his true monstrous self that he allows to come out in that moment,'” Christian Bale added.

Adding to this was Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance as the Joker. “Heath turned up, and just kind of completely ruined all my plans, because I went, ‘He’s so much more interesting than me and what I’m doing,'” Christian said. Even though Bale might not think it, there are millions of fans who loved him as the DC superhero.

Some even call it the best version of Batman. Christian Bale nailed the role, in our opinion, and he set well in Christopher Nolan‘s idea of the superhero.

Must Read: Top Gun Maverick Box Office (Worldwide): Tom Cruise Starrer Crosses $1 Billion Mark, Becomes The Second Movie Since 2019 To Do So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram