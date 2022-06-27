Top Gun Maverick has completed an entire month at the box office, and the movie has managed to soar to new heights each week. The Tom Cruise starrer box office journey till now has been marvellous. From a wonderful opening to steady growth and reigning at the box office, it went through it all.

Advertisement

Despite the release of several movies like Jurassic World Dominion, Elvis, and Lightyear, the actioner was able to churn in big bucks. The film saw a slight impact on the opening weekends of each new flick but managed to have a stronghold and eventually climbed back to the number one spot.

Advertisement

Now, Top Gun Maverick has done something that only another film was able to since 2019. It has crossed the $1 billion mark. As per BoxOfficeMojo, the Tom Cruise starrer saw a major hike in numbers this past weekend. This helped the movie cross the milestone. As of now, it has made $1.006 billion, which includes $484 million internationally and a whopping $521 million in the US.

The only other movie that has made it past this milestone is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made $1.9 million globally. Top Gun Maverick has also become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 worldwide and has surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is a big feat for Tom Cruise and the team.

Not to mention, Maverick has also become the actor’s biggest movie of all time. Being released after more than thirty years since the original premiered created doubts in the mind of many. But the hype was maintained due to a strong word of mouth because of its action sequences.

We all know by now that all the aerial shots in Top Gun Maverick were real. It wasn’t just Tom Cruise who performed his stunts but the rest of the cast too. This includes Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, and more.

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Reportedly Refused To Open Her House Door For Justin Bieber After A Very Public & Abusive Fight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram