The music video for BLACKPINK member Lisa’s solo song “Lalisa” passed 500 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said. Scroll down to know more.

The video for the title track of her solo debut album released last September reached the milestone at 5:06 a.m., YG Entertainment said, Yonhap news agency reported.

The video recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release and 100 million views within two days.

Lisa achieved 500 million views with her music video in the shortest time among K-pop female solo artists.

The four-member BLACKPINK has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.

The music video for K-pop act Blackpink’s ‘Boombayah’ passed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said earlier this month.

The video for the main track of its debut album released in August 2016 reached the milestone at 5:56 a.m., YG Entertainment said.

It became the female band’s third music video to break the 1.4 billion mark on the global video sharing site, following “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Kill This Love”, Yonhap reported.

The four-piece group has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views, including six with more than 1 billion views.

The video for “Ddu-du Ddu-du” has reached 1.85 billion views, the highest among K-pop music videos.’

