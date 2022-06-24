In its second week, Jurassic World Dominion came down heavily as only 15 crores* more came in. In the first weekend, the film had collected 35 crores (including paid previews) but then the fall had started coming in from Monday itself. When the first week ended at around 48 crores, the writing was clear on the wall that the film won’t cover much of a distance.

This is what’s happening as the adventure action drama currently stands at 63 crores* and now JugJugg Jeeyo will take over. During the weekdays, the film stayed over the 1 crore mark right through, and hence around 5 crores more came in. Post that it would be all about sustaining at the premium screens and get that weekend crowds into theatres which likes its entertainment to come from Hollywood. That should ensure that the film comes close to the 70 crores mark at least by the time its lifetime is through.

That said, the film will stay below second installment of the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom. That film had collected 83 crores in its lifetime run and now Jurassic World Dominion will fall short by around 10 crores. As a matter of fact the film will be way below the first in the series, Jurassic World, which had scored a century in India with 101 crores coming in. The film also featured Irrfan Khan in a good role and that also had a part to play in the popularity that it gained in India.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

