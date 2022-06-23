In a career span of 10 years in the Hindi film industry, he is one of the few actors who delivered as many as 11 hit films.

Advertisement

But as the audience is evolving in the post-pandemic era, and Indian cinema is passing through a sea change, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is ready to face the box office results of his film JugJugg Jeeyo, says no formula can be fixed to predict the fate of a film.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS, Varun Dhawan said: “Look, honestly speaking, no matter how much we guess, analyse and predict the fate of a film, at the end of the day, there is no formula and no one knows what works at the box office. And we have seen that in recent times. Post the pandemic, things have changed but the only unchanged factor is people still love going to the theatre and watch a film that is entertaining.

Varun Dhawan continued, “Whether it is a ‘KGF’, ‘RRR’, or ‘Sooryavanshi’, people watched them. But that does not mean that all larger-than-life event film works… as I said, there is no formula. Our film is a pure family drama that has emotion, comedy, and everything that we have grown up watching in a Karan Johar film!”

While Karan Johar’s earlier film ‘Shershaah‘ received immense love from the audience and critics after its direct OTT release, according to Varun Dhawan, Karan has faith in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and the makers believe that the film deserves a theatrical release.

“You know, Karan is a big name in this industry and he has in-depth knowledge about the whole box office game. He watched and loved the film and decided to release it in theatres. We had offers from OTT platforms for its direct OTT release with good financial deals. But he is taking the risk of releasing it theatrically.

“Even I have a share in the film as a producer because we had to restructure the finance post the pandemic. This is as much as my film and the audience are looking forward to that… it’s a family entertainer coming from the house of Karan Johar. I know that our fans will love the film,” Varun Dhawan signed off.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Pajukta Kohli and Manish Paul releases on June 24.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Son Azad Play Football In Mumbai Rains – Watch Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram