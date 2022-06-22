Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray is making headlines after his government is currently facing a serious political crisis. Amidst this, a video featuring Bollywood’s controversial queen Kangana Ranaut cursing the CM is now going viral.

For those who are unaware, back in 2020 when BMC had demolished Kangana’s Mumbai office after alleging illegal construction, the Queen actress slammed the Maharashtra CM for the same.

Now after, Uddhav Thackeray’s led government was seen to be facing serious problems, netizens on social media brought up an old video of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slamming Thackeray and cursing him. The said video which has now gone viral on social media shows Kangana verbally bashing the political leader for demolishing her Mumbai office, which as said was alleged to be an illegal construction. It was noted that this demolition took place after the actress had a verbal spat with Sanjay Raut on Twitter.

The viral video that features Kangana Ranaut saying, “Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai ki tune film mafia ke saath milke mera ghar todke mujhse bahut bada badla liya hai? Aaj mera ghar toota hai kal tera ghamand tootega. Yeh waqt ka pahiya hai yaad rakhna hamesha ek jaisa nahin rehta.” (Uddhav Thackeray you think by demolishing my home and siding with film mafias, you have taken revenge on me? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your arrogance will be broken.)

Check out the netizens’ reactions on the same:

This a sad sad truth… But jaise humari sabhyata mein sikhaya jaata hai,

जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी।

Thinking short term Uddhavji did not see the long term repercussions of distancing from the core principles of Hindutva for him and his party.

Bala saheb was a lion of a man.

Sad day — DB ~ Jai Shri Ram 🇮🇳 (@desh_bhakt_09) June 21, 2022

Wakt ka pahiya phir ghumeg — Pallav (@Pallav18596523) June 21, 2022

And Kangana has the last laugh 😂 — Nikki T (@_Ni_kk_i_) June 21, 2022

Kangana the most happiest person right now — DuNdEr_MiFfLiN (@_dundies_) June 21, 2022

when a women is deeply hurt even god is scared he was just a human …it was bound to happen — Geeta (@Geeta47511515) June 22, 2022

समय बलवान होता हैं — Deepak Sharma (@TheDeepak2020Im) June 21, 2022

Ghamand to Ravan ka bhi toot gya. Uddhav kya cheez hai. — A M GOYAL (@amgoyal57) June 22, 2022

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutt. Even after having a superb response during the trailer release, the film went on to tank terribly at the box office.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s old video going viral? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

