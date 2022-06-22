Hrithik Roshan is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. Hrithik has been away from the limelight for quite some time now. The superstar was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War which broke all the records at the box office. Before that he starred in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, which also took the box office by storm. On the personal front, the actor is making headlines like never before. Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad. The couple was recently seen arriving hand-in-hand at KJo’s 50th birthday bash.

Advertisement

As we await Hrithik Roshan’s next to arrive in theatres, we bring to you some interesting trivia about his 2016 release Mohenjo Daro. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde.

Advertisement

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, Mohenjo Daro was neither a critically acclaimed film nor a box office hit. But do you know that to get Hrithik Roshan on board for the film the director reduced the script? Well, yes that’s true! Ashutosh reportedly reduced the script from 200 pages to 80 pages only to get Hrithik’s nod.

According to a trivia on IMDb, it took the filmmaker 3 years to research and put his thoughts on paper. It further reads that Ashutosh Gowarikar took a lot of time to “piece together a plot of the entire civilization through various cities and weave a love story into it. He met as many as seven archaeologists who are closely involved in excavating sites and studying the Indus Valley Civilization and came up with a 300-page script which he then reduced to 80 pages to get Hrithik Roshan to accept the lead role.”

However, when the same Trivia was shared by a Bollywood fan page, fans couldn’t help but troll the film. The Insta post read, “At first, 300 pages script was given to Hrithik but due to lengthy script Hrithik was taking time, so, Ashutosh reduced it to 80 pages and then Hrithik accepted to work in the movie.” Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “Pura history kaa book Diya hoga”.

another said, “And then we all know what happened to the movie! Mohen Chodaro.” A user also wrote, “and movie be like “story me kuch nh paisa waste.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Hasley Things (1.5M)💥⚡ (@just.hasley.things)

Hrithik Roshan too had confirmed the same during the film’s press conference. He said in 2016, “First thought was that Ashutosh is my friend, first thought was that he gave me a film like Akbar (‘Jodhaa Akbar’), my first thought was of immense joy that he is considering me for another film. After that I looked at the script, you don’t want to know my second thought. But I still said, ‘no, he is my friend’, so I read the script.”

“I loved the story but I waited till that script from 200 pages went down to 80 pages and then we shook hands and said ‘Let’s do this’. The day it came down from 81 to 80, he has flown to Delhi to meet me, ‘Hrithik, I have done it’. And we signed the film there and then,” added Hrithik Roshan further.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War director Siddharth Anand’s upcoming director Fighter where he’s paired opposite Deepika Padukone. For the first time, DP and HR are coming together on the big screen and it is sure to set it on fire. He also has Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

Must Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Says Shooting With Aanand L Rai Felt Like A Picnic, “It Was More Of A Homecoming For Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram