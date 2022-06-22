Bringing a powerful allegory of time with mind-melting visual effects, signature Marvel panache, and multiverse exploration, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

But, ever wondered, what would it be like if Doctor Strange were a Bollywood actor? With their desi charm and dramatic dialogues, Bollywood talent can make up for a perfect Indian version of this Marvel movie directed by Sam Raimi. While the film features a powerful cast, including Xochitl Gomez, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and more, it will be interesting to find out which Bollywood actors would fit into the shoes of earth’s mightiest heroes.

Hrithik Roshan as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Doctor Strange is a superhero who travels across the multiverse, meeting creatures and people from dimensions other than his own. Bollywood’s Hrithik Roshan has done many roles in which he has taken on a supernatural proclivity, namely in Koi Mil Gaya and the Krrish franchise, where he encounters aliens and participates in great battles between good and evil. In his role as the quintessential hero, Hrithik Roshan would make for a perfect alternative for Benedict Cumberbatch!

Suhana Khan as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez)

America Chavez is a teenager among adults, but she possesses a bold, refreshing viewpoint that brings fun to otherwise serious circumstances. Suhana Khan would be a fantastic America Chavez. From being bold to embodying a powerful superhero among the greats, Suhana would would bring the same freshness as Xochitl and do justice to America Chavez.

Arshad Warsi as Wong (Benedict Wong)

Wong is mighty and a fantastic supporting resource for Doctor Strange, having fought many battles by his side. Arshad Warsi, known for his talent at portraying sidekicks, particularly in Munnabhai MBBS, would be suitable for the role of Wong. His versatility as an actor would help him balance comedic timing with the dignity of his character’s position.

Tabu as Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen)

The Scarlet Witch is a complicated, potent antagonist, and who better to play her than Tabu. Tabu has previously played robust, beautiful, and layered negative characters, notably in Omkara and AndhaDhun. With her attention to detail and charismatic screen presence, Tabu is Bollywood’s choice for the role of the Scarlet Witch.

Kiara Advani as Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams)

Christine Palmer is Doctor Strange’s close friend and ex-girlfriend. She is no-nonsense and efficient, with an edge of humorous wit that makes her a dynamic watch on screen. Kiara Advani would perfectly embody the wit and charm of Christine Palmer.

Kartik Aaryan as Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

Kartik Aaryan recently in an interview expressed his desire to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said “They really know how to create magic.” In this case, how can we not have Kartik Aaryan for the role of Mordo? From his magical connection in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to his comic timing in several other movies, Kartik has the potential to carry out the serious role of Baron Mordo.

Witness the mind-blowing adventure of Doctor Strange in his journey to an alternate universe in the Multiverse.

