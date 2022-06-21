Sukumar’s action drama Pushpa: The Rise created a storm at the box office upon its release on December 17, 2021. While it’s roughly just 6 months and 1 week since it arrived in cinemas, the buzz around the sequel of the Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil is pretty high. Amidst all this is the buzz that a character may get killed.

As per reports circulating, Mandanna’s character Srivalli may die in the film – but is it true? Well, in a recent chat, the film’s producer Y. Ravi Shankar has opened up the rumours. Not just that, he even got candid on when the sequel is likely to go on floors and more. Read on.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Pushpa producer Y. Ravi Shankar addressed the rumours of Rashmika Mandanna’s character Srivalli getting killed in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Slamming this news bit, he said, “That’s all trash.”

Continuing further, further Pushpa producer said, “This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it’s false news.”

So Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli is alive in Pushpa 2: The Rule? Y. Ravi Shankar says, “Ya ya, sure.” Sharing an update on when they start shooting for the sequel starring Allu Arjun in the lead, the producer said, “Probably sometime in August. First week or so. We are in preparation right now.”

Well, Rashmika fans will be happy to know that she will be alive and standing by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in the upcoming film.

How excited are you to see Rashmika Mandanna reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule? Let us know in the comments.

