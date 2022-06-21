Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s new-age thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to premiere at London Film Festival on June 23.

The film is scheduled to release on August 19. The director-actor duo will present the teaser of the film at the opening night Gala of LIFF 2022 on June 23.

Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose.

The new-age thriller reunites Tapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap for the third time. With ‘Dobaaraa’, the hit jodi of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of ‘Thappad’.

‘Dobaaraa’ is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures’ new wing Cult Movies.

