Aamir Khan Productions’ film Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has been generating a lot of hype since the release of the trailer and music. Audiences are eagerly awaiting the film because of Arijit Singh’s soulful vocals that enhance the song.

The film promises a lovely, enchanting, and emotionally evocative love story that has already piqued the audience’s interest. The film has increased anticipation with its captivating trailer and calming soundtrack, providing a novel perspective on romance that many have been lacking on the big screen.

Fans are particularly delighted to see Sai Pallavi make her Hindi film debut with Ek Din.

The trailer provided insight into her character, with Sai Pallavi appearing poised, confident, and self-assured in contrast to Junaid’s. She continues to be one of the most sought-after actors in the South and is currently building a name for herself in Hindi films through her powerful on-screen persona and effortless performances.

Ek Din: Cast, Crew & Release Date

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan feature in Ek Din, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Sunil Pandey is the film’s director, and Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit are its producers.

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a long absence, recreating one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative collaborations. Together, they have produced films like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, that audience will never forget. Fans are excited about the duo’s return to the romantic genre with Ek Din. Audiences are eager to see the charm they replicate on screen, and their reunion has increased curiosity.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026.

Ek Din Official Trailer

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