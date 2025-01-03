Sai Pallavi, who is often appreciated for her simplicity and unconventional movie choices, has continued to woo audiences over the years. She is highly appreciated for her no-makeup look and usually wears Indian sarees. Despite being one of the most popular actresses in recent times, Pallavi reportedly let go of her remuneration for her 2018 Telugu film Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Yes, the Amaran actress who starred opposite Sharwanand in this film let go of her paycheck after the film failed to perform at the box office. The movie could barely collect Rs. 8 crores. Sai Pallavi did get her signing amount but refused to take her remaining payment after the film flopped. The producers and directors of the film had to suffer; the whole unit was at considerable risk.

According to On Manorama, she refused to take Rs. 40 lakhs, which distinguished her from other actresses and earned her praise from many in the industry. While there are heroines who are currently asking the producers to pay for the EMIs of their apartments and make money in every possible way, irrespective of financial situations and crises, there are actresses like Sai Pallavi who are professional and ethical. She is called the Lady Powerstar, and it is for a reason.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu was directed by Sita Ramam fame director Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie’s music was composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. This romantic tragedy film failed at the box office, but the audiences appreciated the film’s music.

Sai Pallavi, last seen in the blockbuster biopic film Amaran alongside Sivakarthikeyan, was highly appreciated by audiences for her role as Indu Rebecca Verghese. Her upcoming films are Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, slated to release in February 2025, and Nitesh Tiwari’s dream project Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash alongside Pallavi. Expectations for this film are high already; it is said that the actress has given dates full for a year for a hefty paycheck.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: KVN Productions & Thespian Films To Team Up With Manjummel Boys & Aavesham Creators For New Malayalam Feature?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News