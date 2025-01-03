Sonu Sood is currently in the news for his upcoming film Fateh. Known for his versatile acting and impactful roles, he has proven his mettle in every kind of role, be it positive characters in Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi and Ramaiya Vastavaiya or negative ones in movies such as Dabangg and R… Rajkumar. Now, with Fateh, Sood is set to play an ex-special ops officer fighting against a cybercrime syndicate.

Recently, the movie’s trailer was released, which featured some high-octane action sequences. Fans noticed striking similarities between these scenes and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal. Sood has now clarified these similarities, stating that the parallels resulted from technical choices rather than intentional mimicry.

Sonu Sood Says They Had A Logical Reason To Have Enemy Fighters Wear Masks In Fateh

Sonu Sood recently sat down with India Today Digital for an interview. When asked about the similarities of the fight scenes in Animal and Fateh, he had a very interesting answer, stating that none of the similarities were intentional. “The problem was we hired around 70–80 fighters for about three major action sequences. In a single shot, we show 70 people getting killed by my character. Now, we didn’t have enough people for the remaining action sequences. Because we had already shown the faces of the fighters earlier, we decided to cast them again with masks,” the actor explained.

Sood continued that the makers thought people would find it similar to Animal but had to keep it for “practical” reasons. “We considered the possibility of people thinking this looks like Animal, but it was a technical necessity. The fighters were brought in from Mexico and South Africa, and it wasn’t feasible to replace them immediately. Recycling the same fighters was the most practical solution,” Sood told India Today. In the interview, he also talked about Animal, stating, “I loved the action in Animal. Ranbir did very well.”

Lastly, Sonu Sood also talked about the changing dynamic in cinema, where fans now love to watch blood and gore. “Gore is what people enjoy these days. But it should be done stylishly, backed by technical brilliance, and grounded in reality. Our idea was to shoot it in a way that feels innovative and fresh.” Fateh is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025, and it is Sood’s debut as a director.

