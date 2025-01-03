Shreyas Talpade is currently winning all the love and accolades for voicing Allu Arjun in Pushpa Hindi. In fact, he is now synonymous to the name and is enjoying success unmatched. However, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor opened up on the status of Voice-Over artists in the industry and their recognition.

The Golmaal actor also talked about the feedback and love he has been getting for Pushpa 2 and how is success treating him. Commenting on the same, the actor said, “Honestly, Pushpa’s success is definitely phenomenal, and I’m loving every bit of it. The kind of love that I’ve received for Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2, I have not seen any voice artist receive that kind of love from people.”

Discussing his work as Allu Arjun‘s Voice, Shreyas Talpade said, “It is truly satisfying and gratifying because for so many years and decades, we’ve seen people voicing for different actors or different projects, films, and features, but what happened with Pushpa is truly pathbreaking. Of course, I think Sharad did a brilliant job in Bahubali, and I called him to congratulate him.”

Voice-Over Artists Deserve Royalty

Talking about the underwhelming recognition a voice-over artist in general gets, Shreyas Talpade voiced his support for the artists’ community, demanding recognition for them and said, “Voice artists across the world have been doing some phenomenal work, especially in India. They do some really great work, really hard work, because it takes a lot of time and effort to voice for someone, and that needs to be recognized. They deserve the kind of stardom that, you know, an animated character or the artist receives who’s on screen. The voice artists deserve an equal amount, if not equal, but a fair amount of stardom and appreciation and royalty, if I may say so.”

The actor concluded, “They deserve that because they have a huge part to play in the success or failure of a film. So, I think it is an important kind of work that they do, which should not be ignored or neglected. It definitely deserves appreciation, recognition, and a part of the royalty as well.”

We discussed Shreyas Talpade’s career graph, his film choices, his upcoming film Emergency and being a part of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Universe.

