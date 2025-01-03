Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 is breaking records every single day. Beating Baahubali 2 it is already the highest-grossing film in India, and highest grossing dubbed South Indian film already, changing the history of cinema for the upcoming year. However, there are a few records that the film might not break.

Most Profitable South Indian Franchise

The most profitable two-part South Indian franchise is not credited to Allu Arjun’s name! In fact, the Icon Star stands behind Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF star Yash when it comes to the most profitable South Indian franchise.

Pushpa Franchise Profit

Pushpa 1 was made on a budget of 150 crore and Pushpa 2 is mounted on a budget of 500 crore. In total, the budget of the franchise stands at 650 crore. Against this budget, the two parts have collectively earned 267.5 crore and 1215* crore that cumulatively stands at 1482.5 crore. Pushpa franchise’s profit is 128.08%.

Baahubali Franchise Profit

SS Rajamouli’s two-part phenomenal film was mounted on a collective budget of 430 crore – 180 crore for part 1 and 250 crore for part 2. Against this budget, Baahubali 1 earned 418 crore, and Baahubali 2 earned 1021 crore, collectively bringing 1439 crore for the franchise! Baahubali franchise profit stands at 234.65%, higher than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa!

KGF Franchise

Yash‘s Kannada franchise is the most profitable South Indian franchise. With KGF: Chapter 1’s 80 crore and Chapter 2’s 100 crore, the franchise’s budget was 180 crore. Against this budget, the two parts earned 186 crore and 856 crore, bringing 1042 crore cumulatively with 478.89% profit.

Pushpa 2 Needs To Earn A Total Of 2275 Crore More!

In order to match the KGF Franchise’s profit, the Pushpa franchise needs to earn 3757 crore in total. While part 1 has already earned 267.5 crore, Pushpa 2 stands at 1215 crore in 28 days. It still needs to earn an impossible 2275 crore to match KGF Franchise’s profit and claim the top spot.

