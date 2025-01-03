Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, has witnessed its grand re-release today. Amid the assault of Pushpa 2 and new sensation Marco, this romantic drama is ready to stun everyone with its box office performance on day 1. The response in pre-sales has been terrific and is geared up to register the biggest opening for a Bollywood re-release.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the Bollywood romantic drama was initially released on May 31, 2013. Back then, it opened to highly positive reviews, and due to chartbuster music and good pre-release buzz, the film registered a superb start at the Indian box office. For the unversed, it clocked an opening day collection of 19.45 crore net.

Over the years, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has attained a cult status, and with it re-releasing in theatres, the audience is showing enthusiasm for it. It is learned that on day 1, the film sold around 26,000 tickets in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). This is a superb number for a re-release, and it indicates a strong run for the film.

The re-release edition of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani targets a big start at the Indian box office. It will comfortably emerge as the biggest Bollywood opener among re-releases by the end of the day. Currently, Tumbbad holds the record for the biggest opening among Bollywood re-releases, with a collection of 1.65 crores. This number will be easily crossed today.

Meanwhile, the film was a huge success during its original run and amassed a staggering 190.03 crores at the Indian box office. During this edition of the re-run, it will hit the 200 crore milestone.

