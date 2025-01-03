Christmas and the New Year have been kind to movies at the cinemas, including Moana 2. The Disney sequel reached new milestones at the US box office and has beaten the domestic haul of MCU’s Iron Man 3 to become one of the top 50 highest-grossing films in the United States. Scroll below for the deets.

It was released in 2013 around, over a decade ago. Iron Man 3 featured Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow in the leading roles. The movie collected $409.01 million at the domestic box office and $857.1 million overseas. The film collected over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Moana 2 has not only crossed the $400 million mark but also surpassed the domestic haul of Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 3 as the #42 highest-grossing film of all time at the US box office. According to the report, the movie had a strong $5.1 million on New Year’s Day, which was its 6th Wednesday. It also experienced a jump of 20% from last Wednesday when it was Christmas.

It has collected more than Frozen 2‘s $5 million but less than Frozen’s $8.7 million domestic gross on its 6th Wednesday. With that, the Disney sequel hits $409.1 cume in the United States. The film is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in the United States. It has, therefore, surpassed the domestic haul of Iron Man 3’s $409.01 million US haul. The film is streaming on Disney+.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, the film has collected $496.6 million and has finally crossed the $900 million mark worldwide. Moana 2 has collected $905.75 million so far at the global box office. It is expected to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The film was released on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Despicable Me Films Ranked At The Worldwide Box Office: The 4th Installment Is Just 6% Less Than The Highest-Grossing Movie’s Global Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News