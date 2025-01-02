Mufasa: The Lion King has enjoyed a stellar run at the Indian box office. Not only this, but India has also become the 6th highest-grossing market for the movie globally. Let us take a look at the movie’s current box office performance.

India Becomes The 6th Highest Grossing Market For Mufasa: The Lion King

According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s domestic collection stands at $128,182,258. At the same time, the collection at the international box office comes to $214,349,035. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to $342,531,293. The film had opened to $35,409,365.

Now, talking about the movie at the Indian box office, Mufasa: The Lion King opened at $4,706,354. At the same time, the gross collection for the film at the Indian box office came to $12,288,063. With this, India has become the sixth highest grossing global market for the film. The other top 5 markets of the film include France, with a gross collection of $21,029,058; the United Kingdom, with a gross collection of $15,838,654, Mexico with a gross collection of $15,553,277, Italy with a gross collection of $14,117,309 and Germany with a gross collection of $13,558,265.

India Surpasses China As A Global Market For Mufasa: The Lion King

With Mufasa: The Lion King grossing $12,288,063 at the Indian box office, it has surpassed China as the sixth highest-grossing market for the film globally. The movie’s gross collection at the China box office comes to $11,729,079. Well, the film is indeed getting loads of love and accolades at the Indian box office, too, and this milestone is just the proof of that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

