Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is doing a splendid job at the box office and is beating Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. This third film introduced Keanu Reeves as an antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog in the movie, and with that, the actor has crossed a significant milestone at the domestic box office. Sonic 3 has been well-received by the critics and the audience is also enjoying it in the theatres. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is based on the video game series by Sega, and Keanu’s character is the new enemy of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Shadow the Hedgehog allies with the mad scientists Ivo and Gerald Robotnik to take revenge against humanity. According to reports, Reeveas was cast for the role due to parallels between his performance in the John Wick movies and Sonic 3 maker Jeff Fowler’s vision for Shadow.

According to Collider’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s domestic cume helped Keanu Reeves cross a massive milestone in his career at the US box office. The Monday gross for Sonic 3 has yet to be revealed, but it collected a strong 437.01 million on its second weekend. It now stands at a $136.56 million cume at the domestic box office.

The report reveals Sonic 3’s $136.56 million domestic cume has helped Keanu Reeves’ career box office total surpass the $3 billion mark in the US alone. For the unversed, the John Wick star’s international box office total is also close to $3.8 billion. Therefore, his worldwide cumulative haul as a movie star is at $6.84 billion.

A major part of the $3 billion at the domestic box office comes from Reeves’s starrer Toy Story 4, in which he voiced Duke Caboom. It has a domestic haul of $434 million and is at the top of the list. His second highest-grossing film in the US is The Matrix Reloaded, which collected $281 million. His John Wick: Chapter 4 is at #4 with its $187 million US haul.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 made its international debut this weekend and collected a solid $74 million. Allied to the $136.56 million domestic gross, its worldwide cume stands at $210.56 million. Sonic 4 is already in development, and Keanu Reeves’ Shadow the Hedgehog could possibly return in the fourth installment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

