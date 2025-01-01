Mufasa: The Lion King is performing steadily at the box office. It recently crossed the $100 million mark at the US box office and $300 million worldwide. In the process, the Disney animation has now surpassed The Wild Robot’s global haul and is closer to entering the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2024. Scroll below for the deets.

The Wild Robot was not only critically acclaimed but also a financial success. It came out in September this year along with Transformers One but outperformed it at the box office. Dreamworks Animation featured an ensemble voice cast that included Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

The movie premiered at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival and was made on an estimated budget of $78 million. It stayed in the top 5 in the domestic box office chart. The sci-fi animation collected $143.18 million in the US and $324.29 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo’s data. The worldwide haul has been surpassed by Mufasa: The Lion King.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Mufasa collected a strong $7.69 million on Monday at the US box office. This was a jump of 9% from the previous Monday, and the film played across 4,100 locations. The Disney creation has thus hit a $120.88 million domestic cume. Allied to the $214.3 million overseas cume, the film now stands at a $335.22 million worldwide cume. It has beaten The Wild Robot’s global haul as the 17th highest-grossing film of 2024. The sci-fi animation is now available online.

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, featured a voice cast that included Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani, along with Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Blue Ivy Carter. It was released on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

