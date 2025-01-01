The Disney sequel Moana 2 has hit a new milestone on the occasion of the New Year and is headed towards becoming the 9th highest-grossing animation of all time tonight. It saw another jump on Monday, despite the other two PG movies, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, running in the cinemas. The animated feature is expected to beat Frozen tonight at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is expected to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. It has long surpassed the global haul of its predecessor, which was $634.33 million worldwide. The latest release had an estimated budget of $150 million and has already raked in almost six times more than the price tag.

Now, Moana 2 has crossed the $400 million mark at the domestic box office, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. It is the 50th movie in history to cross that mark in the US. The Disney sequel has collected a solid $4.7 million on its 5th Monday and has experienced a jump of 12.9% from last Monday despite the release of two other PG films. The sequel has thus hit a $400 million cume in the United States, and it will surpass Frozen’s $401 million tonight as the 9th highest-grossing animation of all time. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of the year domestically.

The sequel is eyeing a $465 million to $475 million run in the United States. Globally, the Disney animation will also cross a significant milestone. Moana 2 will cross $500 million overseas and the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The movie collected a strong $8.1 million on the fifth Monday and saw a hike of 12.5% from Last Monday. Thus, it has hit a $496.6 million cume overseas across over 53 markets and a $896.6 million cume globally. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is eyeing a $1-$1.1 billion run worldwide.

Moana 2 was widely released on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

