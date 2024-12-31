Moana 2’s weekend actuals came higher than reported earlier, and with that, it has beaten Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Spider-Man: Far from Home’s domestic totals achieving a remarkable feat. The film remains in the domestic top 5 and continues to perform well. It is headed towards the $400 million mark and is expected to cross it soon. Scroll below for more.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 was released in 2017 and is the second installment in the GOTG franchise. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $389.81 million in the US during its run. The Disney sequel has reportedly crossed that number and has also beaten Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man: Far From Home’s domestic haul. Holland’s film was released in 2019 and collected $391.28 million domestically.

Now, Moana 2 has surpassed both the films and is also very close to the $400 million mark in the US. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney sequel collected a strong $18.9 million on its 5th three-day weekend. It has seen a hike of 42.9% from the last weekend. With that, the animated feature reached a $395.3 million cume in the United States. It is expected to cross the $400 million mark soon and beat Frozen as the 9th biggest animation ever in the US.

The animated feature has thus surpassed GOTG Vol 2 and Spider-Man: Far From Home, entering the All-Time top 50 at the US box office. It is eyeing a $465-$475 million run in the United States. It is at #4 in the domestic box office chart this weekend.

Meanwhile, Moana 2 has reached $488.45 million overseas, and adding that to its $395.3 million domestic cume, it stands at a $883.76 million worldwide cume. It will soon cross the $900 million mark worldwide. The film was released on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

