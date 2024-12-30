2024 is about to end, and it has been another roller coaster of a year for Hollywood movies. Biggies, which were expected to go huge, failed while low-budget films stole the show. However, it has been the year of sequels, and the top 10 highest-grossers list would have been iconic if it weren’t for Wicked. The musical fantasy disrupted the balance, being the only movie that is not a sequel. But let’s check out the biggest Hollywood movies of the year at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

From Deadpool & Wolverine to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Dune 2, there were some of the most anticipated releases this year, especially the MCU flick. Deadpool 3 was the MCU release this year and it did not disappoint as it became the 2nd highest-grossing film of the year domestically and worldwide. The Tim Burton-helmed movie was the sequel to his popular film Beetlejuice, which came out in 1988.

The top 10 highest-grossers list consists of sequels mostly, and before the release of Wicked, it was all sequels. It happened for the first time in reportedly around fifty years. However, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film came and conquered the box office and still continues to earn great numbers and recently crossed the $400 million mark in the United States.

Moana 2 has also almost caught up to it as it has reached the $394.60 million cume at the US box office. It will probably hit the $400 million mark before entering the coming weekend. The highest-grossing film of the year is none other than Inside Out 2. It collected $652.98 million in the US and is followed by Deadpool & Wolverine and its $636.74 million domestic haul.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year at the US box office –

Kung Fu Panda 4 – $193.59 million

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $196.35 million

Twisters – $267.76 million

Dune: Part Two – $282.14 million

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $294.10 million

Despicable Me 4 – $361.00 million

Moana 2 – $394.60 million

Wicked – $424.23 million

Deadpool & Wolverine – $636.74 million

Inside Out 2 – $652.98 million

This was indeed the year of sequels, as in addition to these movies, other films like Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Gladiator II, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Venom: The Last Dance were released this year.

Meanwhile, Wicked, which was released in theatres on November 22, has earned $634.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

