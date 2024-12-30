Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked is having a wicked time at the worldwide box office as it crosses the $600 million mark. It has achieved that by crossing a major milestone overseas. It was the film’s sixth weekend, and it collected winning numbers once again. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has beaten Moana 2 this weekend and managed to grab the #4 spot in the domestic box office chart. It is behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at #1, Mufasa: The Lion King at #2, and Nosferatu which is at #3. Moana 2 is behind the musical fantasy with $18.2 million gross this weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has surpassed Mamma Mia’s global haul as the highest-grossing musical adaptation of all time at the worldwide box office. It achieved that by earning a strong $13.7 million on its sixth weekend overseas, up 0.7% from last weekend. It has crossed the $200 million mark and hit a $210.1 million international cume.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Wicked collected a strong $19.5 million on its 6th weekend and has thus reached a $424.3 million cume at the US box office. Allied to the $210.1 million overseas gross, the film has reached $634.4 million worldwide cume, crossing the $600 million mark and the global haul of Mamma Mia as the highest-grossing musical adaptation.

For the unversed, Mamma Mia was released in 2008 and featured an ensemble cast comprising Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Julie Walters. It collected $144.33 million at the domestic box office and $611.45 million globally.

Meanwhile, Wicked, which was released in theatres on November 22, is expected to surpass $650 million+ next week and is eyeing a $720-$750 million global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

