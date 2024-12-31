The Jon M Chu-helmed Wicked has been in the news since before it hit the screens and no wonder it has been performing so well at the box office. It has lived up to its expectations, and a big credit goes to its ensemble cast. The film has now surpassed Timothee Chalamet’s starrer Wonka’s global haul. Scroll below for the deets.

The musical fantasy led by Timothee was released in 2023, and it was directed by Paul King. The Dune 2 star earned praise for his performance as Willy Wonka. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant. Although there were doubts about Timothee being cast in that role, which the iconic Johnny Depp previously played, he aced it, and the film was a box-office success.

Wonka collected a solid $218.40 million in the US and a staggering $634.40 million worldwide. It is one of the highest-grossing films in Timothee Chalamet’s career. Wicked surpassed the worldwide haul of Wonka during its sixth weekend.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film grossed a spectacular $14.4 million on its 6th weekend at the overseas box office. Not only that, the film experienced a hike of 5.8% as well from last weekend. The musical fantasy has hit a $210.9 million international cume across over 80 markets. In the US, Wicked has reached a $424.6 million cume, and allied to the overseas cume, the movie has reached $635.5 million cume worldwide, thus officially beating Wonka’s $634.4 million. It is now the ninth highest-grossing movie musical of all time globally.

Wicked is expected to cross the $650 million mark on Wednesday and is eyeing a $720-$750 million global run. The film, which features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum, was released in theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

