Ariana Grande fans have turned social media upside down with #ApologizeToAriana over reports of her alleged relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater amid his divorce from Lilly Jay. Ariana was accused of breaking Ethan and Lilly’s marriage by some. She recently expressed being misunderstood and addressed critics via her new single ‘Yes, and?’ Keep scrolling for more.

Ariana started filming for Wicked in December 2022. Around July 2023, Grande separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and soon after that, sources claimed that the singer split with her husband in January. She was dating Slater then, and they were enjoying each other’s company. A few days later, another source revealed that Lilly was blindsided by Ariana and Ethan’s alleged romance, as there was no news of Lilly and Ethan’s parting yet.

A few days back, Ariana Grande dropped her first solo after three long years ‘Yes, And?’ and she addressed Ethan Slater critics in it as the lyrics read – “Say that s*** with your chest, keep moving like, ‘What’s next? Yes, and?’ Your business is yours, and mine is mine; why do you care so much whose d*** I ride?” After that, a Page Six report allegedly claimed Ariana as a ‘homewrecker’ despite no hard evidence against her, which has left her fans soar.

Ariana Grande fans are asking for an apology with #ApologizeToAriana trending on X, formerly Twitter. One of the fan pages shared that it is trending with 56.8K posts.

‘#ApologizeToAriana‘ is trending on X with 56.8K posts pic.twitter.com/IJ7pTXIRU5 — the ariana global 💋 (@thearianaglobal) January 14, 2024

One fan wrote, “honestly ariana was too good and patient under all these unjustified and false accusations. But she will probably sue everyone for defamation, I hope so #ApologizeToAriana.”

Another said, “You deserve to give a big apology to Ariana; they defamed her in front of everyone for months.”

This was followed by one fan saying, “Where is your professionalism? Take on the false rumors about Ariana!!!!!”

One user wrote, “And when are you all going to apologize before Ariana sues your ass?”

Another posted, “I hate this page, how they try to drag women down, always spreading fake rumors and spreading misinformation to make controversy, yall need to apologize to Ariana.”

And, “Homewrecking rumors put to rest, her music leaker getting locked up, her stalker getting locked up, and her comeback single released yesterday. 2024 is really ariana’s year. #ApologizetoAriana”

The screenshot of the alleged Page Six article has been shared on Pop Crave’s X handle; check it out here:

#ApologizeToAriana trends following new PageSix article reporting the backlash of Ariana Grande’s relationship with Ethan Slater: “There is no hard evidence that Grande did anything to separate Slater from his estranged wife.” pic.twitter.com/K8doBDnQpl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2024

