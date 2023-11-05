Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s split was indeed one of the most shocking pieces of news among the many divorces in 2023. The former couple parted ways after two years of their marriage. Ever since her breakup rumors began making rounds, Ariana was also linked up with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Now, as their divorce is settled, both Ariana and Dalton have moved on. It seems that the latter is already rooting for his new relationship with Maika Monroe as they were again allegedly spotted packed up in PDA.

Ariana fueled split rumors when she was spotted sans her engagement ring while attending a Wimbledon match in July. The singer did not respond to the rumors, but it was soon reported that she and Dalton had split up.

While their divorce was recently finalized, the two have already moved on. Dalton Gomez has been allegedly dating actress Maika Monroe, and the two are hot and heavy during their outings. The two were earlier spotted locking lips at Jumbo’s Clown Room in Los Angeles, and it was clear that they were into each other. Now, a video has been obtained by TMZ in which Dalton and Maika have a steamy kissing session during a concert.

The duo was attending the Fred Again show at the Shrine Auditorium in LA. As per eyewitnesses, Dalton Gomez and the Hot Summer Nights actress were very touchy and kissing throughout the opening act. They allegedly could not keep their hands off each other and were seemingly making it official.

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Makes Out with Maika Monroe at Concert: Here's Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez packing on the PDA with actress Maika Monroe … locked in a hot and heavy kissing sesh during a concert. TMZ obtained video of Dalton and the "It… pic.twitter.com/8vQaUDaLwA — – (@COUPSLEADER) November 5, 2023

While it is unclear how Ariana and real estate broker Dalton met, they were first linked up in 2020, and several reports claimed they had begun dating in January of that year. The two did not take long to openly accept their relationship, as they were often spotted kissing.

The two also appeared on each other’s Instagram handles the same year, and by December 2020, the former couple announced their engagement. This was Ariana Grande’s first relationship since her engagement with Pete Davidson broke. In 2021, the Positions singer tied the knot with Dalton Gomez at her home with an attendance of around 20 people. After celebrating their second anniversary, troubles began in their paradise, and the two filed for divorce in September. With the help of their prenup, Grande cut her now ex-husband a cheque of $1.25 million.

