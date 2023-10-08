Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have agreed on the terms of their divorce.

The former couple officially filed to end their two-year marriage last month – with court documents listing their date of separation as 20 February this year – and have already agreed on the financial arrangements of their split.

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande will give her estranged husband a one-off tax-free payment of $1,250,000, and there will be no subsequent spousal support payments.

In addition, the pair will split the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home 50/50, and Ariana Grande will pay up to $25,000 of the 28-year-old real estate agent’s attorney’s fees.

A source told the outlet: “There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.”

The settlement agreement has been filed with the court and just needs to be signed off by a judge.

It emerged in July that the ‘Thank U Next’ singer and Dalton had separated, with a source telling Page Six at the time: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

Days later, Ariana’s romance with her ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.

And it was recently revealed the 30-year-old singer has moved in with her new partner.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York.

“They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him.”

Neither Ariana or Ethan have publicly addressed their relationship status or whether they coupled up before separating from their respective exes.

But they seemingly confirmed they were more than just friends with a very public date at Disneyland on 22 September.

The ‘Wicked’ co-stars were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride with friends and were seen linking arms while walking around the theme park in Anaheim, California.

