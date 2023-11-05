The controversies surfacing the Kardashian-Jenner family never end. From Kris Jenner’s scandalous relationship timeline to her daughter’s personal life affairs to making a show like ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ from their life – they have always been in the news for something or the other. Recently, Khloe Kardashian had a showdown with the momager after she confronted her about her mother’s secret affairs behind her father Rob Kardashian’s back.

But is Robert Kardashian Khloe’s real father? Well, there have been a lot of rumors and speculations about the fashion mogul’s biological father reports. Names like OJ Simpson and Alex Roldan often came up on the surface. Now, scroll ahead to get the scoop about it.

The youngest Kardashian, after Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe has always been in the news for something or the other. On pen and paper, she is Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr’s daughter, but there have been a lot of speculations circulated regarding her original biological father. While a few pointed at OJ Simpson following his alleged secret affair with Kris Jenner, others named Alex Roldan.

OJ Simpson:

The former NFL star OJ Simpson has been an associate with Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s family for a long time. However, when his secret affair with the momager started to make rounds in the media and gossip mills started to churn out stories of him being Khloe’s biological father, he broke his silence about it and clarified the air.

Back in 2022, Simpson shared on the Full Send podcast, “People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels. I’ve never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case. The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”

Alex Roldan

There was a lot of buzz when a picture of Khloe Kardashian with Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser, Alex Roldan, went viral on the internet. The netizens were quick to pick up the facial similarities between them, fuelling the rumors about him being the social media star’s biological father even more. However, even after denying those reports repeatedly, Rob Kardashian planned to reveal that he is Khloe’s real father.

After him, Lionel Richie’s name had come up as Khloe’s father when the American Idol judge admitted having an affair with Kris Jenner to Touch Weekly (via Daily Mail). But that speculation died down quickly.

However, years after going about the question regarding Khloe Kardashian’s real father, Kris wanted to arrange a paternity test, but Khloe had gone against it. Later, in 2018, when the Kardashians did a 23andMe, which is a DNA test, it was clarified that the youngest Kardashian also has the same father as Kim and Kourtney.

Even though Kris Jenner had several affairs, it has been proven that Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian are the daughters of Kris and Robert Kardashian Sr.

