John Wick’s director Chad Stahelski’s Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill has been in the talks and in development for a long time. It’s a remake of the 1986 sci-fi/fantasy classic that had garnered attention from the audience for sword-fighting action, fun world-building, and a stellar cast, including Christopher Lambert, Clancy Brown, and Sean Connery. While the original franchise had Queen songs, the reboot director Chad recently disclosed that Cavill-led would also have them. Scroll to read!

Who doesn’t know about Queen? The iconic British rock band featuring Freddie Mercury as the lead, along with Brian May, Roger Taylor, and late joiner John Deacon, had created some of the best music albums and songs that we still hum and sing. Their songs had a huge impact on the Highlander movie.

Now, while speaking about the plans regarding Highlander, the director of the reboot, Chad Stahelski, confirmed that there would be songs from the band Queen. In an interview with TheWrap, Chad hinted at using them in a unique way and said, “Yes. Probably in a different way than you think, but hardcore yes.”

For those who don’t know, six of the nine songs from A Kind of Magic album created by the Queen were used in the 1986 classic Highlander. While we don’t know how the director will use the songs in his film, we cannot stop feeling excited about it! There’s a possibility that Chad uses some instrumental pieces or reprise versions of the songs or even uses Queen itself as the band is still very much active, with Adam Lambert replacing Freddie Mercury’s place after his death.

For the Highlander reboot, there were a lot of discussions on who will take the part. Ryan Reynolds was also in the race to star in the movie, but ultimately, the role went to Henry Cavill, and Chad Stahelski sat in the director’s chair, making it a dream team!

After exiting the show Witcher and leaving DCU’s Superman suit, everyone is waiting to see Henry Cavill in the Highlander reboot. What about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood news and updates.

Must Read: Bruce Willis Does Not Recognize Ex-Wife Demi Moore & Their 13 Years Of Marriage Amid Battle Against Dementia, Leaves Her Devastated [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News