Make some noise for this ‘best friend’ goal! Can it even happen that these Hollywood leading ladies, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner, are making their way, and it won’t shine with shimmer? Nyah! Their latest night out was a fashionable affair, and we are here for it!

Taylor is known for maintaining her relationships with her best friends. She has always been out and there for her female besties, be it during Sophie’s hard time after her divorce from Joe Jonas or Selena going through a low time in her career – Tay is the center of the group who keeps everyone together.

And whenever they go out for brunch or a dinner or a party together, it always leads the headlines. Scroll ahead to find out who wore what and how they dazzled their way amid the crowd.

Last night, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner could be seen making their way amid flashing cameras and paparazzi. While Taylor looked gorgeous as ever in a black full-sleeve top and a grey skater skirt paired with thigh-high boots and red lips, Selena Gomez complimented her BFF in a nude-toned full-sleeve turtleneck dress with black shoes and minimalistic jewelry.

On the other hand, Sophie Turner oomphed her street style with a blue checked blazer and blue denims, which she paired with a black tee underneath. She kept her hair open and let her chicness win the game, while Gigi Hadid opted for the entire black ensemble. She could be seen wearing a black shirt dress, which she accessorized with hoops and minimal makeup.

Check out the pictures and videos going crazy viral all over the media. We found it on X, shared by Pop Crave:

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner in NYC. https://t.co/Hrd3pIwaX9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2023

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift holding hands tonight 🥺 pic.twitter.com/C89F5A9SPU — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) November 5, 2023

taylor, sophie, selena and gigi out together? the jonas brothers must be scrambling 😭 pic.twitter.com/KvwCkcBszf — Shadyyee (@chockietee) November 5, 2023

While Taylor Swift is all over the news with her professional success with The Eras Tour and the grand box office collection from the movie, along with her personal affair, Selena Gomez is also making it big in the media with her brand, Rare Beauty. On the other hand, after divorcing Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner are constantly making news with their new personal endeavors, respectively.

It’s that kind of girl gang that oozes fashion. Don’t you think?

