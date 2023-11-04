Winter is almost here, and so is the time to pack your cute summer dresses back in your wardrobe. But what if I give you a little tip on how you can style your pretty dresses in a cute and chic way? Well, stay with us and scroll ahead to find out how you can turn an Ana de Armas‘ easy, breezy summer look into a wintry fashion statement!

Ana is one of the in-demand actresses of Hollywood who has proved her worth as an actress with her delicate acting and sultry looks. She has always been bold with her choices – be it saying yes to daring movies or gutsy staples in fashion. She had a major breakthrough in the acting industry with the film Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves.

Ana de Armas has created a great graph in her career since Knock Knock till Blonde. On the other hand, the actress has evolved in her fashion game, as well, and today, after stumbling upon a few throwback pictures of Ana, I thought to revisit her look one more time.

In the pictures, Ana de Armas could be seen wearing a light blue colored floral printed summer dress with puffy sleeves, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit detailing on it. The actress flaunted her cle*vage through the outfit and flashed her s*xy toned legs in it. Ana could be seen roaming with a camera swinging around her neck. She kept her hair in a high, messy bun to keep her neck and shoulder area hassle-free.

For makeup, the Blonde actress opted for nothing but a minimalistic look with lots of sunscreen, concealer, setting powder, blush, and dark maroon lip shade. She completed the look with a pair of sunnies and white sneakers. Check out the look found on X:

Ana de Armas, actress & photographer. pic.twitter.com/at3ombtLh8 — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 27, 2020

Now, how can you turn this look into a winter fashion? Well, the steps are quite easy! Add a brown leather jacket or a long black jacket with the dress and pair it with thigh-high boots instead of sneakers. Finish the look with a warm brown lip shade, and you’re good to go!

What are your thoughts about Ana de Armas’ summer look and our wintry spin-off to this whole fit? Would you like to give it a try?

