Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder’s friendship goes back decades, as the two have been sharing a close bond for a long time. The two stars have shared the screen space in several movies and their chemistry is always lauded. However, this friendship seemingly meant something more to Ryder as she once revealed she wanted to marry the John Wick star.

Winona began her acting career in 1986 with the movie Lucas. However, her first box office success was Beetlejuice, which came out in 1988. On the other hand, Reeves has been in the industry for nearly four decades, as he began acting with Canadian TV.

In 2018, Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder came together for the melodrama romance Destination Wedding. During the promotion of the movie, the two sat down for an interview with Extra and were asked what was the impact of the movie on them and what was their idea of marriage. The Matrix star, as humble as he is, began praising his co-star and said, “I’m a big fan of Winona’s. Her work and her personhood…”

When the interviewer said, “So does this movie make you both want to get married or the opposite?” the Stranger Things actress immediately said she would happily marry Keanu Reeves. Winona Ryder pointed at her co-star and said, “To him? … yeah.” This cute statement made the Knock Knock actor giggle as he covered his mouth and later said, “I’m blushing.”

Later, Winona Ryder admitted that she was the first one to sign the movie and asked for Keanu Reeves to be cast opposite her. She said, “I knew the only way it would work is if it was somebody that I had chemistry with, and that’s him.”

They also made their fans happy by revealing that they do hang out in real life. They revealed despite Winona Ryder being involved in filming the Netflix fantasy show, they do make out time to see each other.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder met each other first in the late 1980s at an Independent Spirit Award function. The two soon hit it off and became close friends. Later, they hung out together and even admitted to crushing on each other at times. Their first movie together was the 1992 horror drama, Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

They further start together in A Scanner Darkly, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, and A Scanner Darkly.

