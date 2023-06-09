Winona Ryder has been one of the popular A-listers since the 90s. After a few actresses who served the ‘girl next door’ vibe, Winona came with a spark in her eyes, someone who looked a little out of the box. She recently worked on the famous web series Stranger Things, but one of her well-known films to date is still Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice.

When Winona starred in Beetlejuice, she was just a teenager who thought she would become quite popular in school after the film, but it turned out to be a nightmare for her. Why? Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

In a 2017 interview with Marie Claire, Winona Ryder opened up about how after thinking the movie would change her status in school shifted to a nightmare, and the bullying and abuse got worse for her. The actress shared, “I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s like the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school.’ But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”

Winona Ryder received much worse treatment from Hollywood than what she received from her schoolmates after her alleged shoplifting incident. Since then, she has never opened up about herself. In a 2022 interview with Harper Bazaar, she revealed, “Being talked about, being reviewed … realizing that someone could pause you, could rewind you? It was so overwhelming.”

“This business is brutal. You’re working constantly, but if you want to take a break, they tell you, ‘If you slow down, it’s going to stop.’ And then it did slow down. So then you’re hearing, ‘It’s going to be impossible to come back.’ And then that changes to ‘You’re not even part of the conversation.’ Like, it was brutal,” Winona further added.

