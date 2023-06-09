Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, who enjoys a massive fan following thanks to her role as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in MCU, might not be willing to return to superhero movies. In a new interview, the 34-year-old dropped a hint about her plans with her Marvel character adding how proud she was of her achievements as Wanda. Scroll down to read the details.

Elizabeth Olsen has been playing the role of Wanda Maximoff since 2015. The talented actress was first seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a sequel to The Avengers marking her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to The Direct, Elizabeth Olsen while speaking to Meghann Fahy in Variety’s Actors on Actors conversation explained why she was not eager to return to Marvel as Wanda Maximoff. When asked if Olsen missed playing the role of Wanda, she without any hesitation denied it because she was really proud of what she achieved as Wanda. “No, I don’t. I think it’s been almost ten years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why l am not calling Kevin Feige everyday with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do,” said Olsen.

The California native then reflected on the time she dedicated to Marvel saying, “I think ‘WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters, so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

For the unversed, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch seemingly sacrificed herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and since then several fan theories have hit the Internet.

The Oldboy actress in an earlier interview shared, “We can do anything with her now! I feel like we’ve done so much. Now, we can really have fun. I feel like there’s a lot more humor to be had with her. She’s often the emotion of a story, and I’m curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption.”

