Believe it or not, romantic movies have definitely set wrong expectations about the first kiss. Instead of being passionate and steamy, most of the time, it is always awkward and uncomfortable. If you do not trust us, then you need to read what Kristen Stewart has to say about her first kiss! The actress has performed many intimate scenes on screen and nailed it every single time, but her real-life experience has been something very different.

Unlike Bella in Twilight, who totally loved her first kiss with Edward (played by Robert Pattinson), Kristen did not enjoy her first at all. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Kristen Stewart was promoting her movie Equals and what it was like to kiss her co-star Nicholas Hoult for the first time. During the session, she was asked about her first kiss, and the actress did not leave any details. She said, “It was horrible! It was so bad. It was f*cking repulsive.” She was an adolescent when it happened, and while talking about it, she added, “I was 14, and it was gross. It was not good.”

Kristen Stewart went into the mechanics of the first kiss, and every person who is about to experience this phenomenon should definitely read this. She said, “The first time something in you opens up and affects your entire body and has this control over you. It’s scary. Because there’s this chemical that’s released that you become addicted to. It literally feels like you don’t have free will anymore.”

That’s quite an accurate representation of the first kiss, and Kristen truly explained it the best. While she did not reveal the name, she is currently happily engaged to Dylan Meyer, who is a screenwriter and actor. They first met in 2013 and started dating after 2019.

For more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shawn Mendes Brutally Mocked Over Using New York Air Crisis To Promote His New Single, Netizens Claim “He’s Lost His Damn Mind”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News