The massive Canadian wildfire left New York City filled with dust and the skyline orange leading many to step out in masks. While the people faced trouble breathing, singer Shawn Mendes decided to use a viral image of the dusty orange skyline of the city as the cover art of his new single. The 24-year-old crooner took to his official social media handles to share the same and announced a new song called ‘What The Hell We Dying For?” Scroll down to read more.

The latest comes after it was reported that Shawn and his singer girlfriend Camila Cabello have split for the second time just six weeks of dating after being spotted kissing at the Coachella festival in April 2023. A few sources said that it was just a fling, and they have ended it now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, Shawn Mendes got brutally trolled on the internet for using the New York air crisis to promote his new single. The Stitches hitmaker shared a picture of the Manhattan skyline, which nearly became invisible due to the smoke from the raging Canadian wildfire. Social media users were clearly not amused by this idea as they brutally slammed the singer over the same. The latest post from Shawn Mendes came after Mayor Eric Adams requested New Yorkers to wear masks and also urged them to stay inside due to the unhealthy air quality conditions.

Take a look:

WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DYING FOR ? OUT NOW Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate Newyork & finished it only a few hours ago..felt so important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️ https://t.co/9ODeE5v5FB pic.twitter.com/S3HUpk672s — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 9, 2023

Reacting to Shawn Mendes’ cover art, one user stated, “ppl are dying in wildfires n getting sick by the poor air quality n u rlly [sic] decided to make it ur aesthetic?” Another wrote, “Why are you trying to profit off a natural disaster?”

The next one tweeted, “Did bro actually commercialise [sic] New York’s climate lmao,” while another said, “he… used… the unhealthy air quality photos… from LITERALLY YESTERDAY… as an album cover??? oh he’s lost his damn mind.”

An individual stated, “Even if this song is about the climate crisis — this seems a bit much. like there better be intersectionality of climate justice and have a feat from greta herself.”

One user tweeted sarcastically, “Shawn Mendes saw new york covered in ash and figured it was time to pick up the guitar oh wow.” Another wrote, “Why is he using a picture of New York covered in smoke? That seems very insensitive. Have several seats, Shawn.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Paul Bettany Asked Jason Statham To Hire ‘Acting Double’ In His Sarcastic Dig Over Latter Dissing Marvel For Being All About ‘Stunt Doubles’, ‘Green Screen’ & ‘$200 Million Budget’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News