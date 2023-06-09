Selena Gomez is very much single, and she completely owns it. Well, we are not the ones who are saying this. The award-winning crooner in a new clip seems to reveal how she is very much single. A TikTok video of Selena is doing rounds on the Internet, where the Wolves hitmaker can be seen sitting on the ground watching a couple of football players practising. Scroll down to read more.

Selena Gomez has often made headlines for her relationship rumours with high-profile celebrities. The singer after her split with Justin Bieber went on to date other crooners but nothing lasted for too long.

Speaking of Selena Gomez’s new TikTok video, the 30-year-old songstress can be seen sitting on the ground all wrapped up in blankets. Selena seems to be enjoying the practice session of the footballers but it is not clear where exactly the video was shot. The clip shows Selena shouting on top her lungs at the boys saying, “I am single” adding “I love you sooooooooo much.” The crooner seems to be in a cheerful mood as she enjoyed a nice time with her pals. Selena in the past has often spoken about being single. In one of her earlier TikTok videos, Selena joked, “No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single, it’s a real thing, it’s fine” while sitting alone beside two couples engaging in a little PDA.

Take a look:

Selena Gomez in new TikTok video: “I'm single!” pic.twitter.com/2TPdLSj84F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

In another interview, Selena Gomez asserted that she finds it hard to trust people due to her fame. “I can’t meet someone and know if they like me for me. To be honest, I just want to start over. I want everything to be brand-new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand-new,” claimed the Grammy-winning crooner.

Selena, apart from Justin Bieber, reportedly dated The Weeknd, and DJ Zedd earlier. There were also rumours of her dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik but nothing was really confirmed.

Speaking of her latest TikTok video, social media users were quick to troll the crooner as one stated, “The level of unbothered…take notes everyone. she is the internet’s main character, always serving drama.” One person wrote, “Wow it reminds me of my friends and I at my old high school at Chelsea piers.”

Another tweeted, “She’s so real for this lol” as another said, “THEY NEEDA PAY ATTENTION SHE IS SHOOTING HER SHOT LIKE SCREW THE SOCCER BALL, GO FOR SELENA.”

The next one shared, “It’s giving desperation lol,” as another chimed in, “Lmao. I love anyone who can poke fun at themselves.”

One user said, “Never seen someone so desperate” and, one concluded, “She’s soooo extra, I love her.”

