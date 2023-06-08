Justin Bieber started his career in the world of music at a very young age and achieved massive success with uncountable fans, who would do anything to get a glimpse of him or an item he possesses, even splurge a giant amount of money to get it. Once, a fringe of his hair was auctioned, and his fans flocked to get their hands on it. Read below to get all the deets.

The singer often grabs the news owing to his past relationship with Selena Gomez or the feud between him and Sel’s fans online to date. He is happily married to Hailey Baldwin Rhodes, and the latter posts adorable pics and clips of them having a gala time for their fans, updating them on their happily married life.

Years ago, in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Bieber cut out a fringe of his locks to the host, Ellen, who then put it up on eBay for auction. The amount generated from the auction had gone to charity to a foundation named, ‘Gentle Barn Foundation’, which is reportedly a California-based animal rights organization. While handling his locks to Ellen, Bieber assured the audience that it was really his as he said, “Yes, it’s really my hair, but there’s a perk: I wanted to do something good. I’m giving pieces of it to different people”. As per sources, an American blogger named Perez Hilton became one of the lucky recipients of Justin’s strands of hair.

Justin Bieber explaining the reason behind this, said, “The thing is, we’re doing something special. We want you to donate it to whatever charity you want.” That is really a noble thing to do, and can you guess how much it was sold at the end of the auction? The hair strand was sold for $40,668 in the auction, which is around Rs 33,57,123. For the unversed, Bieber’s signature hairstyle was a rage back in the day, so when decided to take this noble step, people freaked out, and he hushed them all by saying, “Yeah, but I was like, ‘I don’t really care.'”

