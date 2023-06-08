Angelina Jolie, on various occasions, has shared her thoughts on her dark s*xual past and has also confessed to being a s*x addict in her earlier interviews. Shedding light on the same, the Maleficent star once revealed how she lost her virginity at 14 and that she once cut her lover with a knife since her emotions were not enough. Scroll down to know the details.

Angelina Jolie is currently in the middle of a messy court trial against her former husband, Brad Pitt, over the custody of their kids. Angelina once revealed that s*x with Brad was the best since they used a special toy box for during their love-making sessions.

Speaking of her dark s*xual past, Angelina Jolie, as per a report in The Mirror, in an earlier interview, shared how there were knives involved during a s*xual act with one of her boyfriends. “I had started having s*x with my boyfriend, and the s*x and the emotions didn’t feel enough,” said the Tomb Raider star adding, “I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend, I grabbed a knife and cut him.” Angelina further revealed, “He cut me back. We had an exchange of something, and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing.”

Angelina had also spilt the beans on how losing her virginity at 14 was approved by her mother. “When I was 14, I was either going to be reckless on the streets with my boyfriend or he was going to be with me in my bedroom with my mom in the next room because I was going to have a boyfriend,” said the Oscar-winning star.

Angelina Jolie, in an interview, also shared how she was very s*xually active at school and that she would take her clothes off and make out with boys as per a game she had created. “I was a member of a group called the Kissy Girls. I was very s*xual in kindergarten.”

She added, “I created a game where I would kiss the boys and give them cooties. Then we would make out, and we would take our clothes off. I got in a lot of trouble!”

