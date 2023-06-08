James Gunn, the present co-head of DC Studios, was shunned by family-friendly Disney for his offensive tweets from years ago, but he was re-hired by Marvel and ended up directing his last MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Among many offensive things, he once held a paedophilia-themed party and little did he know it would one day come back to bite his a** one day. Scroll below to get the deets.

Gunn has been facing a major backlash from the fans online for all the changes he made and has been planning to make in the DCEU, and the biggest one is letting go of Henry Cavill, which still irks the fans. While his fans, after watching his last Marvel movie, have complete faith in him, will that be enough or not? It is something for us to find out in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report by ScreenGeek back in 2018, during the time of James Gunn’s firing from Marvel Studios by Disney, shared a report detailing Gunn‘s offensive Tweets, which resulted in the outcome. As per that report, James made jokes about child r*pe, paedophilia, molestation and more. He even once held a paedophilia-themed party that too fueled his dismissal from the Studio. The report stated the notorious party was theme after the NBC show ‘To Catch a Predator’, which was about catching s*xual predators who arrive at a sting house to have s*x with a minor and then get arrested for it.

In the pictures, James Gunn could be seen dressed as a Catholic priest posing with women dressed as underage girls. One with juice in her hand, while the other looked like she would burst into tears soon. Not just these photos but his alleged comments about getting s*xually turned on by a video of underage girls and child s*xuality caused him to land him in trouble. Soon after that, he released an apology taking responsibility for his actions, and wrote, “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative, I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Here are the disturbing pictures of James Gunn that added to his downfall in Marvel Studios, along with several other blasphemous comments. they were shared on Twitter by Ian Miles Cheong.

I wish I never defended James Gunn. pic.twitter.com/GdoG4daK8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2018

James Gunn Held ‘To Catch a Predator’ Themed Parties https://t.co/t5e0wGUBqA pic.twitter.com/pKzfJBu9MG — Bill Collier Jr (@freedomregent) August 11, 2018

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Split Again After Six Weeks Of Dating? Insiders Dub It As Fling As Netizens Claim, “They Will Be Spotted Together Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News