Mark Ruffalo was not Marvel Studios’ first choice to play Bruce Banner, but with his acting mettle, he did become fans’ favourite Hulk. Ruffalo began playing the superhero with the 2012 film The Avengers and was fairly new to the gang. Despite how powerful a role he played in the movies, the actor was laughed at behind the scenes by his co-stars and the reason will leave you in splits.

Marvel Studios brought the green superhero to the screens with the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk, but Edward Norton played the character. In 2012, Ruffalo made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and replaced Norton. After The Avengers, Ruffalo played Banner in The Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Apart from what we watched on screen, the behind-the-scenes fun were indeed unmissable. It is a well-known fact that the primary avengers, played by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johanson and Mark Ruffalo, became extremely close buddies while filming. While they were close, they did not miss a chance to pull each other’s leg, especially when Ruffalo slipped into his character.

Mark Ruffalo could not wear a cool superhero costume during the film’s shoot, and his co-stars made fun of him for what he had to sport. In 2019, during an interview with GQ, Ruffalo opened up about his funny struggle and said, “I have to wear what I call the man-canceling suit, which is this really tight leotard that makes you look big where you want to look small and small where you want to look big.”

Ruffalo further called playing the role humiliating and said, “It was so humiliating and all the actors, whenever I’d walk on set, would just start laughing at me because they were in their cool superhero costumes and I’m wearing these ridiculous pajamas that made me look like a Chinese checkerboard.”

However, the actor did receive appreciation for wearing the suit worn for many years by Robert Downey Jr. Talking about their conversation, he said, “In the last movie, he came up to me and he said: ‘I have a lot of compassion for you. And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Because I see how hard it is for you to stand around in that costume all day.’”

