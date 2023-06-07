Tom Holland is currently buzzing all around because of his upcoming twisty thriller series, The Crowded Room, on Apple TV+. However, the actor broke out into the limelight after donning Peter Parker aka Spider-Man’s character for Marvels. Ever since he debuted in Captain America: Civil War, with his individual movies and several crossovers, Tom webbed his own Spider-Man world in Marvel.

While Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans had already ended their journey as Iron Man and Captain America, in a recent interview, when Tom was asked the same question about Spider-Man, here’s what he replied. Keep scrolling to find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While promoting The Crowded Room, Tom Holland spoke about playing Spider-Man in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment and said, “I’m not really concerned about being pigeonholed. I really look at my career from my own set of eyes and I worry less about what people think about whether or not they see me as Spider-Man or whether or not they see me as Danny (The Crowded Room).”

Tom Holland further shared, “I feel like my agents and I have navigated the industry in a really good way over the last 10 years. But that said, if I just play Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive. So, there’s no complaints from me here. As everyone knows, I love him. He changed my life. I love the character. Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so.”

Tom Holland says he’d be “the luckiest kid alive” if he only played Spider-Man for the rest of his life. But also doesn’t sound like him returning for Spider-Man 4 is a sure thing. “If we can’t find a way to compete with the third one, he’ll swing off into the sunset.” pic.twitter.com/vEK12tq6b0 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) June 5, 2023

For the unversed, Tom shared that he isn’t bothered about the reviews or what people have to say. He just focuses on his work, and that is all.

Are you excited to watch Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, once again? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Recalled Zendya’s Fear Of Him Throwing Up In His Suit While Being Trapped Under Fake Rock: “I Had The Mask On…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News