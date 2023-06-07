Former bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger has dropped quite a few bombshells in this new three-part docu-series on Netflix simply called ‘Arnold’. In the first episode, the Terminator star revealed that his mother freaked out when she saw n*ked and oiled-up posters of bulky and ripped men in his room. The Hollywood star in the documentary revealed that at one point his mother thought he might be gay because of the posters in his room as a teen. Scroll down to read more.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made headlines when he revealed in the documentary trailer how his heart stopped when his wife Maria Shriver confronted him about his affair with their housekeeper Mildred Baena, which later became public.

Speaking of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s mother thinking he is gay, in the documentary, the actor shared how he was stunned by bodybuilder Reg Park after played the role of Hercules in a series of movies in the 1960s. “I was so amazed by this body, I just could not get it out of my mind. The testosterone was kicking in, getting interested in girls was kicking in, everything started happening,” said Schwarzenegger, as per The Daily Mail, adding he put up multiple posters and pictures of Reg along with other famous bodybuilders at the time such as Chet Yorton and Frank Zane. This made Schwarzenegger’s mother anxious and feared that her son might not be attracted to women.

The former Governor of California then added, “My mother got freaked out. She said, “All his friends have girls above their bed. My son doesn’t have one girl up here. Look at that. It’s only n*ked men, oiled-up. Where did we go wrong?’”

Along the same lines, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed, “My dad was like, ‘You are looking in the mirror when you train, what is that all about? You are too into yourself… If you want to use your muscles, go chop wood.’”

The Golden Globe-winning star in the documentary also revealed how steroids only added five percent to the growth of his muscles and the rest was all his hard work and dedication.

